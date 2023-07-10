Threads crosses 90-million users mark in four days
The market will be watching to see if the rise of Threads results in less market share for Twitter
10 July 2023 - 11:49
Mark Zuckerburg's latest brainwave, a rival to Elon Musk's Twitter, continues to gain steam, crossing the 90-million user count in less than four days.
Meta’s Threads racked up more than 30-million sign-ups within about 18 hours of its launch, emerging as the first real threat to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, as it took advantage of its access to billions of Instagram users and a similar look to that of its rival...
