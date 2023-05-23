Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice enters digital payments market with Moment

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 18:26 Mudiwa Gavaza

MultiChoice is joining mobile operators such as Vodacom and MTN in turning to financial services and digital payments as a way to grow revenue outside its traditional business.

On Tuesday, the DStv operator unveiled Moment, a new division which will process and aggregate payments across the African continent. Africa’s largest pay-TV operator describes the unit as “a new payments company helping businesses and individuals enrich their lives by connecting Africa to the world”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.