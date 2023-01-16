Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN shares slump on Ghana tax dispute

The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’

16 January 2023 - 11:30 Mudiwa Gavaza
MTN has just more than two weeks to reach a resolution with Ghanaian tax authorities over a possible R13bn dispute that has hobbled its share price.  

On Friday MTN announced that it was facing a tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for about 8.2-billion cedi ($773m), which includes penalties and interest charges. The Ghanaian government alleges that the mobile operator underdeclared its revenue by 30% between 2014 and 2018. ..

