Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Interior ministry says it will defend the policy, which is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to stem an influx of migrants
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
MTN has just more than two weeks to reach a resolution with Ghanaian tax authorities over a possible R13bn dispute that has hobbled its share price.
On Friday MTN announced that it was facing a tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for about 8.2-billion cedi ($773m), which includes penalties and interest charges. The Ghanaian government alleges that the mobile operator underdeclared its revenue by 30% between 2014 and 2018. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MTN shares slump on Ghana tax dispute
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
MTN has just more than two weeks to reach a resolution with Ghanaian tax authorities over a possible R13bn dispute that has hobbled its share price.
On Friday MTN announced that it was facing a tax assessment by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for about 8.2-billion cedi ($773m), which includes penalties and interest charges. The Ghanaian government alleges that the mobile operator underdeclared its revenue by 30% between 2014 and 2018. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.