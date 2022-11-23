JSE gains, though investors’ focus is firmly on Thursday’s interest rate announcement by Monetary Policy Committee
High rate of demographic growth and urbanisation will be a curse without funding
State-owned ports and railway operator hints it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers
Index hits its weakest level since the first quarter of 2021 when SA was in grip of second wave of Covid infections
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Borno governor calls for help after Islamic State-aligned group raids town declared safe in May
Gavi, the youngest player to represent Spain at a World Cup, and subs round off one-sided encounter
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Telkom has not shut the door on a potential tie-up with MTN, saying it is open to restarting talks to bring the two businesses together.
MTN, which made a bid to buy 100% of Telkom in July, withdrew its offer after rival operator Rain made its own approach to merge with the fixed-line operator. ..
Telkom open to restarting merger talks with MTN as earnings plunge
While it is mulling the approach by Rain, CEO says the company is not opposed to resuming discussions to find common ground
