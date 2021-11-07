Trends in intelligent business communication platforms

One of the most important considerations for businesses, as they strive to squeeze out efficiencies and become more competitive, is understanding that to be truly relevant and appealing for customers and staff, they need an intelligent business communication platform. This implies the ability to adapt and react based on real-time insights.

At the heart of having an intelligent communication platform is making sure the customer journey throughout the business is easy and the touchpoints are pleasant. Everyone will have positive and negative experiences. Let’s take a moment and think about the last time we were stuck in a seemingly endless contact centre vortex as an existing customer, where every new agent had no idea who we were, what we needed or how to solve our problem.

Those days are ending because technology and innovation is allowing businesses to release human capacity to be deployed where it’s most needed, leaving the mundane tasks to automation. And so, as technology makes lives easier, human brains can be deployed to manage more complex, nuanced matters.

Where does an intelligent business communication platform start? It begins with the identity of the person — you’d like to detect your customer’s identity as soon as they contact you, and greet them by name, accurately. This simple move changes the tone of the engagement. Then, if you’ve had past conversations with that user, you want to be able to have immediate access to that context to ensure you have all the insight you need to delight the customer.

Many customers prefer digital interactions in the first instance. One can reference findings from research around the world where people are happy to deal with self-help and bot assistance until they have a complex issue that needs addressing. Here, they want to be transferred to a human — immediately. There’s little use investing in FAQs and automated chatbots, but when a complex issue arises, the customer must insert text and wait — the issue is present, they have invested the time, and they need it dealt with then and there.

As time goes on, more of this capability will emerge. Sectors such as financial services have made great strides in their self-service models but few allow an instant transfer to a human agent. This is due to a systems gap, and it requires a host of back end investments not least leveraging the capabilities of the cloud, but the result is an automated process, with the option of human touch on demand, all by design.

We are likely to see several trends gaining traction to gather even more momentum over the next few years.