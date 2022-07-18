Russian watchdog fines Google over content on Ukraine invasion

This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
Mark Barnes, Rob Hersov, Patrice Motsepe and others with deep pockets will need to privatise the process of reform around Songezo Zibi's ideas
Civil society organisations to make a last-ditch effort to get the bill changed
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
Shares in the owner of Arthur Kaplan Jewellers have inexplicably risen more than 58%
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
WHO to assist team in Ashanti region to track down more cases of deadly haemorrhagic fever
Prodigious golfing talent wins respect and thanks
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
Moscow — Alphabet’s Google was fined 21.8-billion roubles ($387m) on Monday by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia has long objected to foreign tech platforms’ distribution of content that fall foul of its restrictions, but what had been a simmering dispute has erupted into a full-on battle since Moscow assembled its armed forces before sending them into Ukraine in February.
Late in 2021, Google was fined 7.2-billion roubles for failing to remove or block content. Its Russian unit’s bank account was seized, prompting the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy and making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.
Google, which may appeal against the ruling, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for say.
The communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in June that Alphabet’s video platform YouTube was deliberately spreading false information about the conflict in Ukraine, and had permitted content promoting extremist views and calls for children to participate in unauthorised protests.
“The video hosting site YouTube deliberately promotes the dissemination of misleading information about the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” Roskomnadzor said.
Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to defuse a threat to its security and protect Russian speakers from persecution. Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss such allegations as baseless pretexts for an illegal land grab.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian watchdog fines Google over content on Ukraine invasion
Second action against the company for failing to remove or block content
Moscow — Alphabet’s Google was fined 21.8-billion roubles ($387m) on Monday by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia has long objected to foreign tech platforms’ distribution of content that fall foul of its restrictions, but what had been a simmering dispute has erupted into a full-on battle since Moscow assembled its armed forces before sending them into Ukraine in February.
Late in 2021, Google was fined 7.2-billion roubles for failing to remove or block content. Its Russian unit’s bank account was seized, prompting the subsidiary to file for bankruptcy and making it impossible to pay staff and vendors.
Google, which may appeal against the ruling, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for say.
The communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in June that Alphabet’s video platform YouTube was deliberately spreading false information about the conflict in Ukraine, and had permitted content promoting extremist views and calls for children to participate in unauthorised protests.
“The video hosting site YouTube deliberately promotes the dissemination of misleading information about the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine, discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation,” Roskomnadzor said.
Russia says it is conducting a “special military operation” in Ukraine to defuse a threat to its security and protect Russian speakers from persecution. Ukraine and its Western allies dismiss such allegations as baseless pretexts for an illegal land grab.
Reuters
SA commission wants Google to reposition its adverts in searches
Google to cut pace of hiring as threat of recession looms
EU ratifies landmark rules to rein in tech giants, but enforcement a worry
Google location history will no longer show visits to abortion clinics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
G20 finance chiefs agree on food security, divided on Russia
IMF to cut global economic growth outlook ‘substantially’
Ukraine warns Russia preparing for next stage of offensive
Russians forced to buy cheaper food, says food retailer X5
H&M to wind down business in Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.