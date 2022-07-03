×

Google location history will no longer show visits to abortion clinics

Online search giant says it will continue to push back against improper or overly broad demands for data by the government

03 July 2022 - 19:04 Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Jeffrey Dastin
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
Alphabet’s Google will delete location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic, the online search giant said on Friday, following concern that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.

As state laws limiting abortions set in after the US Supreme Court decided last month that they are no longer guaranteed by the constitution, the technology industry has fretted that police could obtain warrants for customers’ search history, geolocation and other information revealing pregnancy plans.

Google on Friday said it will continue to push back against improper or overly broad demands for data by the government, without reference to abortion.

The company said the location history of a Google account is off by default.

Effective in the coming weeks, for those who do use location history, entries showing sensitive places including fertility centres, abortion clinics and addiction treatment facilities will be deleted soon after a visit.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately answer how the company would identify such visits or whether all related data would be wiped from its servers.

Separately, the company on Friday updated its policy to designate US advertisers as providing abortions even if they dispense pills by mail after a virtual consultation, but lack their own facilities.

Abortion law is just the start for conservative US judges

‘I think the most conservative justices dislike much of modern US law and are actively changing it,’ Prof Douglas Laycock says
World
1 day ago

Abortion ruling creates angst for in vitro fertility patients

The fear is that states may write laws that inadvertently create questions about the status of embryos
News
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Reproductive rights in SA streets ahead of other countries

Our constitution guarantees that women have bodily autonomy
Opinion
2 days ago
