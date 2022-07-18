This week the focus will be on the response from central banks to high inflation and concerns about slowing growth
London — Sales of electric fans, hoses, air conditioning units and sprinklers are soaring as residents of the UK swelter amid record temperatures, retailers said.
Britain was on course for its hottest day on record on Monday with temperatures forecast to hit 40°C for the first time, forcing train companies to cancel services, schools to close early and ministers to urge the public to stay at home.
Sainsbury’s, Britain’s number two supermarket group — which also owns the Argos general merchandise business — said sales of fans last week rose 1,876% compared to the week before, while sales of air conditioning units were up 2,420% and sales of paddling pools were up 814%.
Home improvement retailer B&Q, which is owned by Kingfisher, said sales of hoses and sprinklers had more than doubled this week compared to a typical week, while sales of hot tubs have nearly tripled.
Travis Perkins’s Toolstation business said sales of fans had risen 641% over the last week compared to the week before as tradespeople struggled to stay cool.
It said smart technology that controls temperatures has increased by 95%, while sales of hoses had increased by 56% and sales of water cans by 21%.
“With the nation strapping in for a scorcher, it’s little surprise that they are looking for ways to keep cool,” said a Toolstation spokesperson.
Supermarkets have also reported soaring sales of ice cream, drinks, BBQ charcoals and suncare products.
However, analysts said that on balance the heatwave is generally bad news for physical retailers as it is too hot to shop, adding to pressure on a sector already struggling with a cost of living crisis.
Rueters
Sweltering Britons buy hoses and pools to cool down, but also … hot tubs
The UK was set for its hottest day on record on Monday with temperatures forecast to hit 40°C for the first time
