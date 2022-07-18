Russians forced to buy cheaper food, says food retailer X5

The ECB is set to raise rates for the first time in more than a decade on Thursday, the same day the bloc will be hoping Russia resumes gas supplies
How can a country tap sources of growth if it can’t keep its main port of entry clean?
Sars spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko says no talks have been scheduled between parties yet to try to resolve the impasse
The minister, who is seen as a key Ramaphosa ally, says he wants to be re-elected as chair in December
The finance union has sent a letter to Old Mutual demanding the reinstatement of members fired for not complying with its Covid-19 vaccine mandate
Consensus expectations have been exceeded, indicating that SA has not bucked the trend of upside surprises
In addition to providing generators and solar energy, some landlords will be wheeling electricity from solar panels in their portfolios
Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened 37 special investigations of crashes involving Tesla vehicles
Bok coach is to reassess all injuries before the Rugby Championship team selection
Lockdown cabin fever inspired people to look for a “piece of land with some green and a view of the sky”
Moscow — Russians shoppers are switching to cheaper food items driven by a drop in real disposable income, the country's leading food retailer X5 Group said on Monday, as high inflation erodes purchasing power.
Though a stronger rouble and a drop in consumer demand have helped Russia rein in inflation, which soared to 20-year highs in annual terms after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, consumer prices are still elevated.
Federal Statistics Service Rosstat said last week that consumer prices had risen 11.60% so far in 2022. But food inflation in the second quarter of 2022 was running at 19.5% year on year, X5 said, up from 13.5% in the first quarter.
Deflationary factors, including the strengthening rouble and increased supply of fruit, vegetables, eggs and sugar, are however slowing that growth rate, the retailer said.
In a trading update, X5 said net sales at its "hard discounter" Chizhik jumped 28 times year on year in the second quarter to 6.8-billion roubles ($120.4m). Total net sales increased 18.6% year-on-year in the quarter to 647.3-billion roubles and it opened 300 new stores.
“X5 continues to focus on strengthening its positions in key regions of operations and expanding its presence and its market share organically as well as through selected tactical M&A opportunities,” the company said.
X5 could benefit from the exodus of foreign companies in opposition to Russia's actions in Ukraine. By the end of June, X5 had rebranded almost all the stores of the Prisma retail chain that it agreed to buy from Finnish firm SOK Retail for an undisclosed sum in mid-June.
High inflation has been the key concern among Russian households for years as it dents living standards, something that will be aggravated in 2022 by the economic crisis triggered by unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.
The Bank of Russia is widely expected to cut its key rate from 9.5% at its July 22 board meeting after Russia posted a drop in consumer prices in June.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russians forced to buy cheaper food, says food retailer X5
In the second quarter, food inflation was 19.5% year on year, up from 13.5% in the first quarter
Moscow — Russians shoppers are switching to cheaper food items driven by a drop in real disposable income, the country's leading food retailer X5 Group said on Monday, as high inflation erodes purchasing power.
Though a stronger rouble and a drop in consumer demand have helped Russia rein in inflation, which soared to 20-year highs in annual terms after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, consumer prices are still elevated.
Federal Statistics Service Rosstat said last week that consumer prices had risen 11.60% so far in 2022. But food inflation in the second quarter of 2022 was running at 19.5% year on year, X5 said, up from 13.5% in the first quarter.
Deflationary factors, including the strengthening rouble and increased supply of fruit, vegetables, eggs and sugar, are however slowing that growth rate, the retailer said.
In a trading update, X5 said net sales at its "hard discounter" Chizhik jumped 28 times year on year in the second quarter to 6.8-billion roubles ($120.4m). Total net sales increased 18.6% year-on-year in the quarter to 647.3-billion roubles and it opened 300 new stores.
“X5 continues to focus on strengthening its positions in key regions of operations and expanding its presence and its market share organically as well as through selected tactical M&A opportunities,” the company said.
X5 could benefit from the exodus of foreign companies in opposition to Russia's actions in Ukraine. By the end of June, X5 had rebranded almost all the stores of the Prisma retail chain that it agreed to buy from Finnish firm SOK Retail for an undisclosed sum in mid-June.
High inflation has been the key concern among Russian households for years as it dents living standards, something that will be aggravated in 2022 by the economic crisis triggered by unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.
The Bank of Russia is widely expected to cut its key rate from 9.5% at its July 22 board meeting after Russia posted a drop in consumer prices in June.
Reuters
Ukraine war could drag on for years, says Nato chief
Ukraine’s farmers scramble to survive harvest-time shelling
Ukraine and partners seek corridor for grain exports
UN sounds the alarm as millions of Ukrainians face starvation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.