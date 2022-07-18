×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Russians forced to buy cheaper food, says food retailer X5

In the second quarter, food inflation was 19.5% year on year, up from 13.5% in the first quarter

18 July 2022 - 13:22 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Moscow — Russians shoppers are switching to cheaper food items driven by a drop in real disposable income, the country's leading food retailer X5 Group said on Monday, as high inflation erodes purchasing power.

Though a stronger rouble and a drop in consumer demand have helped Russia rein in inflation, which soared to 20-year highs in annual terms after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, consumer prices are still elevated.

Federal Statistics Service Rosstat said last week that consumer prices had risen 11.60% so far in 2022. But food inflation in the second quarter of 2022 was running at 19.5% year on year, X5 said, up from 13.5% in the first quarter.

Deflationary factors, including the strengthening rouble and increased supply of fruit, vegetables, eggs and sugar, are however slowing that growth rate, the retailer said.

In a trading update, X5 said net sales at its "hard discounter" Chizhik jumped 28 times year on year in the second quarter to 6.8-billion roubles ($120.4m). Total net sales increased 18.6% year-on-year in the quarter to 647.3-billion roubles and it opened 300 new stores.

“X5 continues to focus on strengthening its positions in key regions of operations and expanding its presence and its market share organically as well as through selected tactical M&A opportunities,” the company said.

X5 could benefit from the exodus of foreign companies in opposition to Russia's actions in Ukraine. By the end of June, X5 had rebranded almost all the stores of the Prisma retail chain that it agreed to buy from Finnish firm SOK Retail for an undisclosed sum in mid-June.

High inflation has been the key concern among Russian households for years as it dents living standards, something that will be aggravated in 2022 by the economic crisis triggered by unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia.

The Bank of Russia is widely expected to cut its key rate from 9.5% at its July 22 board meeting after Russia posted a drop in consumer prices in June. 

Reuters

Ukraine war could drag on for years, says Nato chief

Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg urges West to continue with military support
World
4 weeks ago

Ukraine’s farmers scramble to survive harvest-time shelling

Agricultural production at risk as front-line region comes under Russian fire
World
1 month ago

Ukraine and partners seek corridor for grain exports

Shipments from port of Odesa would ease pressure on soaring food prices after Russia cut off supplies
News
1 month ago

UN sounds the alarm as millions of Ukrainians face starvation

At least 15.7-million need assistance and protection urgently, says crisis co-ordinator Awad
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Zelensky fires security chief and prosecutor over ...
World / Europe
2.
Tories must choose between a Thatcher or a Reagan ...
World / Europe
3.
Ukraine warns Russia preparing for next stage of ...
World / Europe
4.
G20 finance chiefs agree on food security, ...
World / Europe
5.
Law enforcement officers prioritised own safety ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.