National

SA commission wants Google to reposition its adverts in searches

Competition Commission makes list of recommendations for online retailers and websites

13 July 2022 - 23:11 Katharine Child

The Competition Commission wants Google to better identify adverts that come up in searches and place them lower down the page from organic search results, while also recommending that Google not be the built-in search option on SA mobile phones.

The commission has made provisional wide-ranging recommendations for online retailers and websites including Google, Airbnb, Booking.com, Apple, Uber and Takealot as well as international and local restaurant franchisees...

