H&M to wind down business in Russia

Stockholm — H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Monday it had decided to wind down its business in Russia, joining a growing list of companies fully exiting the country and sending its shares down 1%.
The company suspended its business in Russia in early March in the wake of Western sanctions against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. Russia was H&M’s sixth-biggest market and the company was increasing its store count there while reducing physical stores in many other markets.
“After careful consideration, we see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia,” CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.
“We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues,” Helmersson said but did not elaborate. A company spokesperson said about 6,000 employees in the country would be affected.
The entire wind-down is expected to cost about 2-billion Swedish crowns ($191.3m), of which about 1-billion crowns will have a cash flow impact, H&M said. The full amount will be included as one-time costs in the results for the third quarter.
H&M intends to temporarily reopen physical stores to sell remaining inventory in Russia.
The shutdown will affect the company’s 170 physical stores in the country and its online sales channels, a spokesperson said.
Several other retailers, including Inditex, Adidas have halted sales in the country, while US-based fashion retailer TJX and Poland’s biggest fashion retailer LPP decided to sell their businesses in Russia.
H&M’s biggest rival, Zara owner Inditex, told shareholders last week that it would keep operations suspended for the time being.
“We are in contact with all actors that have been affected by the suspended measure and we are exploring different alternatives... But at this moment there is no other decision than to continue to monitor the situation,” said Inditex CEO Oscar Garcia Maceiras.
Hit by sanctions and supply chain issues, Russia has legalised so-called parallel imports, which allow retailers to import products from abroad without the trademark owner’s permission.
Reuters
H&M to wind down business in Russia
Russia was H&M’s sixth-biggest market
