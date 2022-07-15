×

Markets

Oil rises but recovery fears limit gains

Brent crude futures climb $1.25 amid prospects of a less aggressive US rate hike

15 July 2022 - 07:48 Jeslyn Lerh
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Friday amid prospects of a less aggressive US rate hike, though worries about a recovery in demand capped gains.

Brent crude futures for September delivery rose $1.25, or 1.3%, to $100.35 a barrel by 3am GMT, while WTI crude rose 90c, or 0.9%, to $96.68 a barrel.

“Oil is trading very much to the beat of Federal Reserve policy and the implications it could have on both demand destruction and the US dollar,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“With the market falling back to base-case 75 [basis point] hike next week versus 100 [basis point] yesterday, oil prices and the broader market have a little more breathing room today,” Innes said.

The Fed’s most hawkish policymakers on Thursday said they favoured another 75 bps interest rate increase at the US central bank’s policy meeting this month, not the bigger rate raise that traders had raced to price in after a report on Wednesday showed inflation was accelerating.

The rate hike uncertainty and weak economic data pushed both oil contracts to lows on Thursday which were below the close on February 23, the day before Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls “a special military operation”.

Still, both Brent and WTI had clawed back nearly all losses by the end of the trading session.

However, concerns about the outlook for demand continued to keep a lid on oil prices.

“Sentiment hasn’t been helped by renewed Covid-19 outbreaks in China, which threaten to halt the recovery in demand. High prices also appear to have blunted demand for petrol in the US,” ANZ Research analysts said.

China’s refinery throughput in June shrank nearly 10% from a year earlier, with output for the first half of the year down 6% in the first annual decline for the period since at least 2011, data showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will on Friday fly to Saudi Arabia, where he will attend a summit of Gulf allies and call for them to pump more oil.

However, spare capacity at members of Opec is running low, with most producers pumping at maximum capacity, and it is unclear how much extra Saudi Arabia can bring into the market quickly.

Reuters

Saudi Arabia doubles imports of cheap Russian oil in second quarter

Ahead of US President Joe Biden's visit, data shows that the kingdom is using cheap Russian fuel to free up crude for exports
World
13 hours ago

IEA says oil market ‘walking a tightrope’ as rising prices drive down demand

Higher prices and worsening economic conditions are already taking a toll on demand
World
1 day ago

Oil falls as new Covid curbs in China trim demand outlook

Prices pulled lower by recession fears and sluggish demand in China
Markets
3 days ago
