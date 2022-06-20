Companies / Telecoms & Technology No investor yet in sight for Telkom’s BCX CEO Serame Taukobong says a partner will help drive opportunities and expansion plans B L Premium

BCX is still up for sale with no investors in sight, to the frustration of market players. Telkom continues its search for a global joint-venture partner with the financial and technological muscle to help plug the holes at the IT service unit that has been losing money for a few years now.

Having been bought out by the partially state-owned operator in 2014, BCX has struggled to produce consistent profits. Its pretax earnings have been declining, largely because of falling revenue, as it went through various phases of restructuring its operations...