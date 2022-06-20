No investor yet in sight for Telkom’s BCX
CEO Serame Taukobong says a partner will help drive opportunities and expansion plans
20 June 2022 - 05:01
BCX is still up for sale with no investors in sight, to the frustration of market players. Telkom continues its search for a global joint-venture partner with the financial and technological muscle to help plug the holes at the IT service unit that has been losing money for a few years now.
Having been bought out by the partially state-owned operator in 2014, BCX has struggled to produce consistent profits. Its pretax earnings have been declining, largely because of falling revenue, as it went through various phases of restructuring its operations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now