Business Telkom seeks partners for its infrastructure businesses Company looks to sell assets and clinch deals

Telkom has embarked on a number of discussions to sell equity or enter into partnerships for its infrastructure subsidiaries in a bid to help some of its struggling businesses and raise cash.

The company said this week it was in discussions to possibly sell equity in its information technology subsidiary BCX, tower business Swiftnet and Openserve, which operates an open access fibre network. It is also looking for partners for its property division, Gyro, and could clinch a multinational client for its data centres. ..