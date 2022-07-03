Mobile operators count the costs of daily power cuts
As companies install alternative electricity supplies to maintain connections, consumers will pay the price
03 July 2022 - 20:19
With load-shedding becoming increasingly frequent and as the country felt the debilitating effects of stage 6 last week for the first time since 2019, SA’s mobile operators are putting alternative plans in place to keep their operations running,
The big players are beginning to roll out more batteries, generators and other power supplies to keep network connections uninterrupted. This will ultimately mean delivering services at a higher cost. ..
