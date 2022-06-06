Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cash-flush Capital Appreciation ready for a R2bn acquisition Fintech group is no stranger to acquisitions B L Premium

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) can comfortably take on a R2bn acquisition — which is larger than any deal it has struck so far — in technology and financial services, its executives say.

“An acquisition for R1bn is easy. In fact, with a bit of structuring and share placement, we could do an acquisition of R2bn comfortably,” Alan Salomon, CFO of the company that counts big four banks as clients and asset managers. ..