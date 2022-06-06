Cash-flush Capital Appreciation ready for a R2bn acquisition
Fintech group is no stranger to acquisitions
06 June 2022 - 20:24
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) can comfortably take on a R2bn acquisition — which is larger than any deal it has struck so far — in technology and financial services, its executives say.
“An acquisition for R1bn is easy. In fact, with a bit of structuring and share placement, we could do an acquisition of R2bn comfortably,” Alan Salomon, CFO of the company that counts big four banks as clients and asset managers. ..
