Pandemic-hit Santam says April floods in KZN cost it about R3.2bn
SA’s largest short-term insurer facing rising costs as a result of extreme weather patterns
01 June 2022 - 23:21
SA’s largest short-term insurer Santam says the floods that rocked KwaZulu-Natal in April will cost it an estimated R3.2bn and were by far the largest natural catastrophe in its 104-year history.
Like many other insurers, Santam is facing rising costs as a result of extreme weather patterns, which have knock-on effects on its client base. The cost pressures are compounded by an increase in vehicle accidents as SA returns to some sort of normality after most lockdown restrictions put in place to fight Covid-19 have been lifted...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now