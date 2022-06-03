FirstRand expects 20% bump in headline earnings
The group reported an uptick in both interest- and noninterest income
03 June 2022 - 13:33
Financial services group FirstRand is expecting a bump in headline earnings of about one-fifth for its 2022 financial year because of an increase in credit uptake in its retail and commercial segments.
“Corporate activity is also showing stronger momentum, particularly in the last quarter,” the company said in a trading statement for its year to end-June...
