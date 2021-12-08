PODCAST | Understanding cloud computing trends in SA with IBM

Cloud computing trends in SA are the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ria Pinto, acting general manager at IBM Southern Africa, which is part of the US technology giant — valued at $109bn (R1.73-trillion) and best-known for ushering in the age of computing in the 20th century.

IBM recently conducted a study on cloud computing — the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage and computing power, without direct management by the user.

