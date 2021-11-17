PODCAST: Austerity in SA? It’s just not happening...

If you’re on the Left or trying to score quick political points, then President Cyril Ramaphosa is imposing a harsh period of fiscal austerity on SA. If you’re in the sensible middle, he is doing nothing of the sort.

SA is already spending more than it earns, as our constant budget deficit proves.

Listen as Peter Bruce asks his favourite economist, Thabi Leoka, why she responded so sharply last month to suggestions from former Goldman Sachs SA chief Colin Coleman that over and above current deficit spending, much more was required in order to stimulate the economy back into growth.