News & Fox

PODCAST: Austerity in SA? It’s just not happening...

17 November 2021 - 06:00

If you’re on the Left or trying to score quick political points, then President Cyril Ramaphosa is imposing a harsh period of fiscal austerity on SA. If you’re in the sensible middle, he is doing nothing of the sort.

SA is already spending more than it earns, as our constant budget deficit proves.

Listen as Peter Bruce asks his favourite economist, Thabi Leoka, why she responded so sharply last month to suggestions from former Goldman Sachs SA chief Colin Coleman that over and above current deficit spending, much more was required in order to stimulate the economy back into growth.

CLAIRE BISSEKER: A dash of Coleman’s mustard fires up the orthodoxy

Opening the welfare taps when the pro-growth reform agenda has failed to deliver would be fiscal suicide
Opinion
3 weeks ago

CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: A strategy guaranteed to fail

Colin Coleman’s new proposal to revive the SA economy is fundamentally flawed, endorsing failed policy and inciting more debt-fuelled government ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

DUMA GQUBULE: The funeral of austerity

In SA nobody understands the scale of the public health, humanitarian and economic crisis
Opinion
2 months ago

Ramaphosa’s impossible balancing act

SA pulled back from the brink this week, as the government announced measures to bring relief from the latest unrest — but avoided committing to ...
Features
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
By the numbers | The price of fuel in 2021
News & Fox
2.
A good week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
3.
PODCAST: Austerity in SA? It’s just not ...
News & Fox
4.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
5.
PROFILE: Captain Phil Parsons on life as an SAA ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.