MTN leaves Yemen as part of its Middle East exit plan
18 November 2021 - 08:24
Africa’s largest mobile operator, MTN, says it has reached an agreement to exit Yemen through a transfer of its effective shareholding to minority shareholder Zubair, which became effective on Wednesday.
In August 2020, MTN announced its intention to exit the Middle East in the medium term to focus on its pan-African strategy, simplify its portfolio and reduce risk. It has already left Syria...
