New Altron index shows how pandemic hit short-term credit Contraction is set to have a negative multiplier effect through the economy, says GIBS consultant

New data from listed technology group Altron’s financial technology (fintech) unit shows that short-term credit extension, a key financial instrument for low-income households and small businesses, fell 12.3% between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of this year.

Altron on Thursday launched a new index, called the Altron Fintech Short-term Credit Impact (Afsci), which was created in partnership with Keith Lockwood, an independent economic consultant and faculty member at business school GIBS. ..