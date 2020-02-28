Mustek optimistic as fibre internet rolls out in SA

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Mustek, an assembler and distributor of information and communications technology (ICT) products, said on Friday it was optimistic about its prospects as SA consumers seek devices that can take advantage of faster internet speeds.

The group reported a 9.1% rise in headline earnings per share to 75.79c for its half-year to end-December, with group revenue rising 11.3% to R3.01bn.

This was primarily as a result of strong growth in its Mecer brand, and new products and services added to its portfolio over the past six years.

The group said its investments into new product lines such as networking equipment, sustainable energy and fibre were beginning to contribute meaningfully to product.

“The contributions from products such as Huawei are expected to continue growing and though the gross profit margin might be lower for these products, net profit should increase,” the statement read.

Mustek upbeat as fibre sector soars

With fibre penetration in SA rising off a low base, several providers are starting to push into low-income areas
Companies
1 year ago

Mustek: boosted by 3D, fibre and cryptocurrency

Revenue from 3D printing is still small, but CEO David Kan believes that over time it will grow
Investing
1 year ago

Currency mining boosts Mustek

The group says it has seen a 'phenomenal rise' in graphics processing unit sales
Companies
2 years ago

