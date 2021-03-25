EOH expects smaller interim loss

Technology group EOH, which has been recovering from the fallout of a governance scandal, says it expects to narrow its losses for the interim period to January.

On Thursday the group said it expects to report an improvement of 83%-86% of its headline loss per share of between 54c and 66c, compared to a loss of 395c in the previous corresponding period.

CEO Stephen van Coller has made fixing the company’s balance sheet a priority since taking over two years ago after allegations of underhanded dealings with the government forced it into taking billions of rand in writedown charges and sparked a selling frenzy of its stock.

Van Coller’s efforts, which include selling assets, cutting costs and reducing debt, appear to be paying off for EOH, which was also ensnared in the state capture project and lost a lucrative licence to resell Microsoft software.

A probe by ENSafrica had found R1.2bn worth of suspicious transactions, mostly involving public sector contracts.