Alaris continues hunt for international acquisitions The antenna specialist recently bought UK business Linwave for R65m

Antenna specialist Alaris Holdings says it is on the lookout for more businesses to add to its portfolio, likely in foreign territories, to bolster its international earnings.

Alaris’s main business is the design and manufacturing of specialised broadband antennas, as well as other related radio-frequency (RF) products used in military and public-safety industries. Its clients are mostly in the Americas, Europe and Asia...