Reddit, basking in stock market frenzy, now valued at $6bn

In a funding deal led by Vy Capital, the newly famous social media website plans to expand internationally

09 February 2021 - 16:43 Priya Anand
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

San Francisco — Reddit has said it has raised $250m from private investors, riding a wave of attention after users of the social media website drove a stock market frenzy.

Terms of the funding, led by Vy Capital, push the company’s valuation to $6bn, a spokesperson said. Reddit intends to spend the cash to develop its advertising business, expand internationally and add video tools, the company said in a statement. The deal was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

Founded in 2005, Reddit allows anyone to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote each one up or down. It slowly went mainstream and is one of the most visited sites in the US. Reddit has been the birthplace for some of the internet’s most well-known memes, as well as conspiracy theories and harassment campaigns.

The stock market volatility of recent weeks was orchestrated by a forum on the site called WallStreetBets. GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings and silver were some of the bizarre targets of the movement, which had the stated goal of squeezing hedge funds that were selling those assets short.

Reddit capitalised on the attention by running a five-second commercial during the NFL Super Bowl that obliquely paid homage to WallStreetBets. Those five seconds ate up Reddit’s “entire marketing budget”, the ad reads. It should be able to afford more airtime after the new investment.

Bloomberg

GameStop’s stunning reversal leaves $18bn hole

Video-game retailer’s stock-market value fell 80% last week
2 days ago

Reddit army ‘biowar’ sends BioCryst up 36%

The stock  rallies  after a post on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum calls biotech firm 'the most undervalued stock in the market'
1 week ago

WallStreetBets rift exposed by Citadel’s silver holdings

Silver is a new target for retail investors wanting to hurt hedge funds, but some on the Reddit group say Citadel will benefit if silver is ‘squeezed’
1 week ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: GameStop saga says Wall Street is entering a new world disorder

A fundamental shift is taking place in the balance of power in US financial markets
6 days ago

