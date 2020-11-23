Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus quietly invests $1.3bn in new areas of growth Since September, Prosus says it has concluded more than $760m worth of deals, many of which are yet to be announced BL PREMIUM

Having lost out on two major deals in the past year, technology investor Prosus has been quietly beefing up its portfolio in classifieds and payments, as well as showing new interest in education, spending about $1.35bn (R20.85bn).

Naspers’s international investment vehicle, which became the largest technology investor in Europe after its Amsterdam listing in 2019, failed to secure a deal to buy UK-based food delivery business Just Eats in 2020, and also lost out in a $9.2bn deal to buy eBay’s classifieds business, being beaten to the prize by Norwegian company Adevinta...