Prosus quietly invests $1.3bn in new areas of growth
Since September, Prosus says it has concluded more than $760m worth of deals, many of which are yet to be announced
23 November 2020 - 23:05
Having lost out on two major deals in the past year, technology investor Prosus has been quietly beefing up its portfolio in classifieds and payments, as well as showing new interest in education, spending about $1.35bn (R20.85bn).
Naspers’s international investment vehicle, which became the largest technology investor in Europe after its Amsterdam listing in 2019, failed to secure a deal to buy UK-based food delivery business Just Eats in 2020, and also lost out in a $9.2bn deal to buy eBay’s classifieds business, being beaten to the prize by Norwegian company Adevinta...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now