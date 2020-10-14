Telkom approaches Competition Tribunal about Vodacom and Rain’s spectrum deal

Fixed line operator Telkom has approached the Competition Tribunal to declare the spectrum arrangements and deals between Vodacom and Rain a merger.

Telkom argues that the multiple agreements between Vodacom and Rain grant Vodacom use and control over the deployment of Rain’s spectrum, including the planning, rollout, maintenance and service of its radio access network.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information are carried. Mobile operators have long argued that access to spectrum will help reduce the cost of mobile data in SA because it will allow companies to cover a wider geographic area with existing towers, while carrying more data traffic.

Rain has a lease agreement through which it can use some of Vodacom’s network towers for its services. At the same time, Vodacom has a roaming agreement allowing it to use Rain’s 4G network. This uses Rain’s 1,800MHz and 2,600MHz spectrum bands to enhance and increase the capacity of Vodacom’s network.

In a statement, Siyabonga Mahlangu, Telkom’s group executive for regulatory affairs and government relations, said Vodacom’s ability to control Rain’s spectrum entrenches its position as a dominant player in a highly concentrated market.

“It is important that the effects of spectrum arrangements on competition are scrutinised, particularly in light of the upcoming spectrum auction, which will set the ground for the nature of competition in the mobile market for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Telkom said it is asking the tribunal “to find that the arrangements constitute a notifiable merger and should be subjected to scrutiny by the competition authorities”.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za