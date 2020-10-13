KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Keep your digits crossed, spectrum allocation is finally seeing light of day
Mobile networks have repeatedly said the lack of access to radio frequency is a stumbling block to reducing data prices
13 October 2020 - 19:20
Do you know when we last allocated broadcast spectrum in SA? As a new market entrant, Cell C got its hands on some in 2011, but before that, the big networks last laid claim to chunks of high-demand spectrum back in 2005.
That was before Facebook graced us with its addictive presence. Musical prodigy Billie Eilish was four years old. George W Bush was just starting his second term, Tony Blair his third, and it was the year of Hurricane Katrina. Fifteen years in tech time isn’t just a lifetime, it’s an epoch.
