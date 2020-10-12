COMPANY COMMENT
Telkom has another go at streaming
The question at this point is whether local content will be enough for a mainstream streaming service
12 October 2020 - 18:46
Fixed-line operator Telkom is taking another stab at video streaming with a new service, TelkomONE, expected to go live in November 2020, with a focus on local content.
Perhaps taking a page out of MultiChoice’s playbook to focus on local content, Telkom has launched a competition for the best locally produced shows and films to form part of its library.
