Telkom has another go at streaming The question at this point is whether local content will be enough for a mainstream streaming service

Fixed-line operator Telkom is taking another stab at video streaming with a new service, TelkomONE, expected to go live in November 2020, with a focus on local content.

Perhaps taking a page out of MultiChoice’s playbook to focus on local content, Telkom has launched a competition for the best locally produced shows and films to form part of its library.