Facebook’s Libra may threaten everything blockchain is about

No person or corporation owns the underlying systems, similar to how the internet is free for anyone to use. Facebook threatens these blockchain tenants with libra, said Mihai Alisie, a co-founder of Ethereum, whose currency is ether.

“This has implications on so many areas, from the economic to the political to the technological to surveillance and data privacy,” he said in an interview. Facebook has prioritised growth over user privacy, as was seen in the Russian election meddling, he said. “It’s a very well-oiled machine of surveillance. It is actively manipulating the behaviour of people on a global scale.”

Alisie is among a group of programmers, entrepreneurs and designers who created Ethereum in 2014 and 2015. Invented by Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum — or variants of it — has become the blockchain used by companies ranging from JPMorgan Chase to Toyota Motor as they seek to streamline day-to-day operations.

Alisie recruited Buterin to help him create Bitcoin Magazine after reading the teenage programmer’s writing in an online publication. A native of Romania, Alisie struck up a friendship with Buterin and traveled with him through Spain in 2013 as Buterin was formulating his idea for Ethereum. Alisie has more recently founded the Akasha Project, an Ethereum-powered social network based in Zug, Switzerland.

So far Facebook has partnered with Visa, Mastercard and PayPal, along with more than 20 other companies. Marcus said that by the time Libra is available, 100 companies will be in its network. The risk Alisie sees here is that Libra users will anger one of these huge corporations and have their transactions reversed or blocked, something that’s impossible on the Bitcoin or Ethereum network, asking, “Should they be in a position to control what you post from your device?”

The phase where Libra is supported by 100 or so companies is a necessary stepping stone to a future where many more users and organisations are running the nodes that form the backbone of the network so it can be trusted and scaled in ways Bitcoin and Ethereum have failed to, Dante Disparte, head of policy and communications at the Libra Association, said in an interview. With Bitcoin, he said, “the adoption curve hasn’t hit billions of people”. In five years, Libra will be “totally permissionless and totally decentralised”, he said.

Secure and low cost

Last week, Facebook stated that Libra’s purpose is to create a secure and low-cost way for consumers to move money around the world. In a letter released by the US Senate panel on Tuesday, Marcus said Facebook has reached out to regulators across the globe, and will ensure that consumers are protected and that the role of central banks and governments with Libra is “appropriate”. He also said that Facebook’s Libra subsidiary, Calibra, has applied for state money transmitter licences and is registered with the US treasury department’s financial crimes enforcement network, which tries to detect money laundering and other financial crimes.

Facebook, which is ostensibly just one member of a larger Libra Association, has taken the lead on reaching out to regulators and stakeholders to lobby for the digital currency, libra. But Marcus said in the letter that the group, which includes payments giants such as Mastercard and Visa, will continue Facebook’s outreach role as the association grows.

“We understand that big ideas take time, that policy makers and others are raising questions, and that we can’t do this alone,” Marcus wrote in the July 8 letter. “We want, and need, governments, central banks, regulators, non-profits, and other stakeholders at the table and value all of the feedback we have received.”