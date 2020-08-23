Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TikTok says it was denied due process and will sue Trump over ban

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, says it ‘strongly disagrees’ with the concerns raised by President Donald Trump

23 August 2020 - 21:46 Yueqi Yang and Kurt Wagner
Picture: ALEXEY MALKIN/123RF
Picture: ALEXEY MALKIN/123RF

New York —  TikTok plans to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Monday to challenge its executive order banning transactions with the video app in the US, the company said.

TikTok said it “strongly disagreed” with the concerns raised by President Donald Trump as he ordered on August 6 to ban the app from the US within 45 days. He subsequently gave it a 90-day deadline to divest its US operations.

“What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday. “To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system.”

TikTok did not say which court it plans to use. The company added that it tried to work out a solution to address the US concerns for almost a year.

Trump made the order under a 1977 law that lets the US president declare a national emergency in response to an “unusual and extraordinary threat”, allowing him to block transactions and seize assets.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has been fielding interest in its operations in the US and a handful of other countries. Microsoft. has publicly confirmed its interest to buy TikTok’s business in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Other companies, including Oracle  and Twitter, have also emerged as potential bidders.

Reuters previously reported on TikTok’s plan to file the lawsuit.

Separately, an employee lawsuit against the proposed US ban, independent from the company’s official legal response, is being funded under crowdfunding campaign.

Bloomberg

US employees fear TikTok-ing 'time bomb' after Trump threats

Plans to hire 10,000 staff and open new offices in the country are being postponed
Business
1 day ago

Generation TikTok could soon be calling the political tune

Harnessing influencers for the 2020 US election would give campaigners a powerful weapon
Life
3 days ago

Oracle joins the bidding party for TikTok in the US

While some analysts say the move makes no sense in terms of its core focus, Oracle’s entry challenges Microsoft’s bargaining position
Companies
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sanlam gets BEE boost from Patrice Motsepe
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanlam gets BEE boost from Patrice Motsepe
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Cell C to close 128 stores putting 546 jobs on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
5.
Sanlam to proceed with management shake-up in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

I don’t want to talk to China right now, says Donald Trump

World / Americas

TOBY SHAPSHAK: WeChat ban will backfire

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TikTok faces probe from French privacy watchdog

Companies

Clock TikTokking on US government deadline for Microsoft deal

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.