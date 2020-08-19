Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: MTN shares jump as problem solver is given the reins Ralph Mupita helped develop the road map for MTN’s hunt for returns in the world of finance BL PREMIUM

MTN promoted finance head Ralph Mupita, who describes himself as a problem solver, to the top job on Wednesday — a move met by investors with a collective nod of approval.

Shares in MTN jumped as much as 3.5% before trimming gains to trade at 1.41% higher by the close, outperforming rival Vodacom, which was barely changed.