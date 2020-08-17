Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and MTN
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV
17 August 2020 - 08:05
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose BHP as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose MTN.
Shapiro said: “I’m very happy to buy BHP because the iron-ore price is at $120 a tonne. What’s very interesting is that BHP Billiton is up almost 30% this year to date which is way above the overall index. It's a pretty solid number.”
Smith said: “MTN is a stock that I like, they came out with a solid set of numbers recently, obviously there was a little bit of disappointment around dividends and it remains to be seen what happens with a final dividend in the coming months.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.