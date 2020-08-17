Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and MTN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV

17 August 2020 - 08:05 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHINGPOSSIBLE

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose BHP as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose MTN.

Shapiro said: “I’m very happy to buy BHP because the iron-ore price is at $120 a tonne. What’s very interesting is that BHP Billiton is up almost 30% this year to date which is way above the overall index. It's a pretty solid number.”

Smith said: “MTN is a stock that I like, they came out with a solid set of numbers recently, obviously there was a little bit of disappointment around dividends and it remains to be seen what happens with a final dividend in the coming months.”

If BHP class action case goes ahead, it will be the biggest in UK history

Residents, businesses and local governments say BHP bears ultimate responsibility for the collapse of the Fundão Dam, which killed 19 people
Companies
3 weeks ago

BHP hits record iron ore output

Miner says Covid-19 remains a threat to commodities and weighs on petroleum production
Companies
3 weeks ago

Brazilian tribes seek justice all the way in Britain for dead river

Groups are suing BHP and Vale over the destruction of their community’s lifeblood, the Rio Doce
World
2 weeks ago

JAMIE CARR: Data surge a shot in the arm for MTN

MTN now has more than 100-million active data users among its 261.5-million subscribers, and is looking to nudge that up to 200-million as more ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Rob Shuter’s grand exit from MTN

The company will become a pure Africa-focused telecoms operator if all goes to plan. That’s a good move, say analysts
Money & Investing
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: MTN retreat could cause its advance

Telecom company rightly scales back emerging-market ambitions by withdrawing from Middle East
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid downbeat global ...
Markets
2.
Market data — August 14 2020
Markets
3.
JSE slips after release of weak Chinese data
Markets
4.
Rand a little weaker as uncertainty remains over ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.