WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and MTN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose BHP as his stock pick of the day and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital chose MTN.

Shapiro said: “I’m very happy to buy BHP because the iron-ore price is at $120 a tonne. What’s very interesting is that BHP Billiton is up almost 30% this year to date which is way above the overall index. It's a pretty solid number.”

Smith said: “MTN is a stock that I like, they came out with a solid set of numbers recently, obviously there was a little bit of disappointment around dividends and it remains to be seen what happens with a final dividend in the coming months.”