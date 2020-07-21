Time for Prosus to list its classifieds and food delivery businesses?
Analysts weigh the possibilities for Naspers unit after Adevinta buys eBay’s online classifieds business
21 July 2020 - 20:19
Losing out on yet another large deal may be a sign that Prosus should consider unbundling its classifieds or food delivery business, according to fund managers.
On Tuesday, Silicon Valley e-commerce giant eBay said it had agreed to sell its online classifieds business to Adevinta for $9.2bn (about R150bn), ending one of the largest auctions of the year.
