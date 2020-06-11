Companies / Telecoms & Technology Q&A: Venture capital firm Plug and Play hunts for African unicorns Company prepares to open Sub-Saharan Africa office in Johannesburg later this year BL PREMIUM

As Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm, gears up to open its Sub-Saharan Africa office in Johannesburg later this year, Grace Legodi, country manager for SA, talks to Business Day about the company’s plans in the region.

Plug and Play has an ecosystem of more than 20,000 start-ups, 400 corporate partners and over 180 venture capital firms across 35 locations globally, with 900 active investments in place.