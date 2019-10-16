Opinion / Columnists Bull’s Eye JEREMY THOMAS: A bit of bait and switch, and Joburg could be SA’s London High finance is what makes the British capital tick, and our own finance capital is the only city here poised for a renaissance BL PREMIUM

Who will be the next Bremont, Emilia Wickstead or Miller Harris?

Naturally we don’t give two hoots down here in SA, but the question formed the gist of a marketing campaign by Walpole, a company that “develops emerging talent” in UK luxury goods. The not-for-profit organisation functions as a mentor and lobby group for home-grown industry, but also as the first stop for angel investors looking to ride the cock horse (or unicorn) of the next big British brand.