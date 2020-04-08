Naspers in strong financial position to face Covid-19
Group had more than $4bn in net cash by end-March and a $2.5bn undrawn revolving credit facility in place
08 April 2020 - 19:53
Listed technology investor Naspers said on Wednesday it has sufficient liquidity to navigate the changing environment and seek out new opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on global markets.
Countries globally are in lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now