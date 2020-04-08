Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers in strong financial position to face Covid-19 Group had more than $4bn in net cash by end-March and a $2.5bn undrawn revolving credit facility in place BL PREMIUM

Listed technology investor Naspers said on Wednesday it has sufficient liquidity to navigate the changing environment and seek out new opportunities during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on global markets.

Countries globally are in lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.