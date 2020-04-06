Chinese investments help Naspers stay strong during Covid-19 crisis

At a time when the JSE all share index has been trending downwards in response to the global sell-off caused by the Covid-19 and fluctuations in the oil market, shares in technology group, Naspers seem be headed in the opposite direction.

So far this year, Naspers has gained almost 10% on the JSE, while the all share is down about 22%.

Analysts say much of this has to do with positive performance in Tencent and people making more use of entertainment and online services around the world.

Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management, said Naspers share price has been resilient compared with other SA listed stocks since the global lockdown.

“That is because Tencent has held up well and the rand has weakened,” Lotter said.