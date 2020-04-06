Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Chinese investments help Naspers stay strong during Covid-19 crisis

06 April 2020 - 05:05 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

At a time when the JSE all share index has been trending downwards in response to the global sell-off caused by the Covid-19 and fluctuations in the oil market, shares in technology group, Naspers seem be headed in the opposite direction.

So far this year, Naspers has gained almost 10% on the JSE, while the all share is down about 22%. 

Analysts say much of this has to do with positive performance in Tencent and people making more use of entertainment and online services around the world.

Byron Lotter, a portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management, said Naspers share price has been resilient compared with other SA listed stocks since the global lockdown.

“That is because Tencent has held up well and the rand has weakened,” Lotter said.

He said the combined price of Naspers and its Amsterdam listed subsidiary, Prosus, is close to R3,800 a share, which is not far off its highs, adding that online retail, food delivery, gaming and WeChat were big drivers of this trend.

Mike Gresty, an equity analyst at Anchor Capital said “when one thinks of companies that actually stand to benefit from the Covid-19 pandemic, many technology companies feature in that list, often because the lockdown is accelerating the adoption of their technologies faster than would have been the case naturally”.

In the case of Naspers, about 85% of its net asset value is made up of Tencent, he said.

Tencent is seen as one of the companies that may be a relative beneficiary from the pandemic, with people stuck at home, spending more time playing online games — the biggest contributor to Tencent’s  bottom line, as well as using its social media and content streaming services, said Gresty.

He highlighted that Naspers is a good rand hedge given that it has such minimal operational exposure to the local currency. “The fact that the rand has depreciated 21.5% vs the US dollar since the beginning of the year has been a tailwind for Naspers’s performance.” 

Shaun Murison, an analyst at IG Markets, said while Covid-19 will disrupt the online classifieds business for Naspers, the more significant to earnings segments are the internet and online gaming businesses, which could still prove to be resilient over the periods of quarantine and lockdown.

How long the coronavirus will continue to be a disruption remains uncertain, said Murison.

The longer it continues the more it will negatively affect cash flows for Prosus and in turn Naspers, he said. “However, Tencent has already proven to be a more robust equity investment through the current outbreak.”

He noted that as Naspers is trading at a larger-than-usual discount to Prosus, and in turn Tencent, and is perhaps a more robust equity investment consideration for the unclear economic environment.

In the short term, Gresty said, “that much depends on whether the fairly optimistic view that I have laid out to explain why Tencent has held up so well actually plays out”.

If it turns out that the operational effect of Covid-19 on Tencent is more negative than assumed, the share could be vulnerable to a correction, he said. “Even though the discount at the Naspers level is at extreme levels, I do not believe that this would protect investors much if Tencent was to fall in price.”

On the local front, Naspers, earlier this week donated R1.5bn to SA’s Covid-19 relief effort, which includes a contribution to the Solidarity Response Fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week and the purchase of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies from China.

Shares in Naspers closed marginally down 0.4% on Friday, at R2540.43 a share, while the JSE all share was 1.03% lower for the day.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Naspers donates R1.5bn to SA’s Covid-19 effort

The Cape Town-based group will contribute R500m to the Solidarity Response Fund and buy R1bn worth of personal protective equipment and other medical ...
Companies
6 days ago

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Tuesday

New coronavirus cases fall in Italy but spike in the US, where equities brush this off to record a strong Monday session
Markets
6 days ago

FULL STATEMENT: President urges South Africans to comply with lockdown

We are concerned about those who have not yet appreciated the seriousness of this disease
National
6 days ago

OLX rejects Competition Tribunal’s ruling on takeover of WeBuyCars

The tribunal upheld the Competition Commission’s recommendation to block Naspers's takeover of WeBuyCars, without giving reasons
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Woolworths executives take pay cut due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anchor grows funds under management by 17%
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pandemic the last straw as cannabis companies ...
Companies
5.
Cape Town landlords ask government to freeze ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Denel among SA companies ramping up production of medical ventilators

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected the travel industry

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Vukile Property Fund withdraws dividend guidance due to virus

Companies / Property

Boeing offers severance packages to over 160,000 workers

Companies / Industrials

Telkom and partners create track-and-trace platform for Covid-19

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

BA wants to suspend 32,000 workers after halving pilots’ pay

Companies

Q&A with Marc Wachsberger: Turning isolation into occupancy

Companies / Property

SA listed property world’s worst performer in 2020

Companies / Property

Chipmakers in good health as global lockdowns lift demand

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.