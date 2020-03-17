Vodacom seeks to ensure Covid-19 does not disrupt networks

Mobile operator Vodacom said on Tuesday it was confident it would be able to avoid network disruptions as businesses send their staff to work from home.

The group said it had business continuity plans in place for dealing with such events, including co-ordinated regional and international incident management, and increased ability for its employees to work remotely.

The group said it was working to maintain service levels and had made available various digital offers to assist its business clients.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, it is not possible to quantify with certainty the future impact Covid-19 may have on the business — both from an operational and financial perspective,” the statement read.

“To date we have not experienced significant supply disruptions; we are, however, monitoring the situation closely and putting the necessary measures in place to avoid disruptions,” the statement read.

