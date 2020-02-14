Alviva shares fall sharply on expected earnings drop

Shares in JSE-listed technology group Alviva fell sharply on Friday on news that full-year earnings may fall by as much as 20%.

Formerly trading as Pinnacle Holdings, Alviva manufactures and distributes information and communication technology (ICT) hardware, and provides software-related services.

The company said its headlines earnings for the year to December dropped by as much as 46% to between R115m to R130m, from R214m in the previous financial year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be between 86c and 98c, a 33% to 41% decrease from the previous year’s 146.2c per share.

Market players reacted negatively to the news, sending the tech firm’s share price 19.55% lower in afternoon trade at R10.70, giving it a market capitalisation of R1.48bn.

Once a major player in the sector, Alviva’s share price has fallen close to 60% from its peak in August 2013.

The company, headed by CEO Pierre Spies, said its disappointing results are mainly as a result of the performance of the distribution segment, which was affected by the tough economic environment; operating challenges with its new enterprise resource-planning system; losses on forex positions compared to profits in the prior period; and changes in the go-to-market strategy adopted by a large vendor.

Its distribution unit imports and assembles hardware and software and sells it into Sub-Saharan African markets through re-seller channels, national retail chains, and direct to government and corporates on a limited scale.

Alviva said the rest of the decrease in profitability has been brought about through the increase in the amortisation charges on intangible assets, further impairment charges on a loan to an associate, and the introduction of new accounting standards.

Core earnings per share for the company are expected at 120c to 136c, a 21% to 31% decrease from 172.4c per share previously.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za