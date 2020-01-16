Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom rises 8% after saying it may cut a fifth of its workforce

Telkom is battling with declining revenue from traditional fixed-line services

16 January 2020 - 10:32 karl gernetzky
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

The share price of Telkom, SA's biggest fixed-line operator, rose as much as 8% on Thursday, amid news it may cut up to a fifth of its workforce as it battles declining income from its fixed-line services.

Telkom informed unions on Wednesday about the possible job cuts, which will take place across departments, but will particularly affect its Openserve unit, which supplies wholesale fibre broadband access.

Telkom had given multiple reasons for the cuts, but they included declining fixed-line use as well as a constrained operating environment, said Linda Senekal, Solidarity's sector co-ordinator for communications.

Solidarity was “shocked” by the news, but it was expected that in an effort to minimise dismissals, the company would make available voluntary severance packages, she said.

Meetings between Telkom and organised labour were scheduled for next week, Senekal said, and it was expected this process would be concluded by the end of April.

As of the end of September, Telkom had 15,197 employees. During its half year to end-September, the company's operating revenue had grown 4.7% to R21.5bn, although this had largely been due to growth in mobile service revenue — which rose 56.6%.

Fixed voice and interconnection revenue had fallen 19.1%, Telkom said at the time.

In morning trade on Thursday Telkom's share price was up 5.46% to R36.52, having earlier risen as much as 8%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

