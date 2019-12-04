National

WATCH: How Telkom has reacted to the report on data costs

Telkom’s group executive for regulatory affairs, Siyabonga Mahlangu, talks to Business Day TV

04 December 2019 - 10:46 Business Day TV
High data prices are said to curb innovation and economic growth. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
The share prices of Vodacom, MTN and Telkom plummeted after the Competition Commission released its findings and recommendations on high cost of data.

Telkom, which is betting on mobile data, has welcomed the report and that it has reprimanded the larger two networks about their dominance in the market.

Business Day TV spoke to Telkom’s group executive for regulatory affairs, Siyabonga Mahlangu, about the ultimatum, and whether Telkom has room to manoeuvre on data costs.

