WATCH: How Telkom has reacted to the report on data costs

The share prices of Vodacom, MTN and Telkom plummeted after the Competition Commission released its findings and recommendations on high cost of data.

Telkom, which is betting on mobile data, has welcomed the report and that it has reprimanded the larger two networks about their dominance in the market.

Business Day TV spoke to Telkom’s group executive for regulatory affairs, Siyabonga Mahlangu, about the ultimatum, and whether Telkom has room to manoeuvre on data costs.