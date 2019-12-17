Companies / Telecoms & Technology CLEAN-UP CAMPAIGN EOH’s disposals a double-edged sword for CEO Van Coller The technology group exceeds R1bn disposal target but debt and weaker assets remain a threat BL PREMIUM

EOH has beaten its target of raising R1bn for the sale of noncore assets to pay debt as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet following a devastating tender fraud.

CEO Stephen van Coller launched a sweeping overhaul of the technology group in October, including selling assets to reduce the firm’s R3.1bn debt pile and improve governance standards after a forensic investigation report found close to R1bn in underhanded dealings between its employees and its client, the government.