WATCH: How EOH plans to tackle its debt

Technology group EOH’s annual loss has widened as addresses its governance and structural issues.

The forensic report by ENSafrica, which previously flagged suspicious transactions worth R1.2bn at the company, has been modified to R935m. EOH has also blacklisted and suspended payments to 50 implicated enterprise development partners, adding that its focus will now be on reducing debt and improving governance.

CEO Stephen van Coller joined Business Day TV to discuss the full-year results and how the company is positioning itself for future growth.