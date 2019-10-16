Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH share price surges 30% on asset disposal plans

The company has said it will dispose of additional assets as it seeks to address a R3.2bn debt burden

16 October 2019 - 12:50 odwa mjo and karl gernetzky
Stephen van Coller. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The share price of embattled technology company EOH jumped almost a third on Wednesday, boosted by recent assurances from the group that it will dispose of assets to address high debt levels.

The company’s share price has still almost halved in 2019, and EOH is battling to recover from reputational and financial damage inflicted by allegations of corrupt dealings with the public sector.

The company’s share price reached a two-month high on Wednesday, with analysts also citing a boost from a probe into the irregular transactions, which is nearing completion.

Some reassurance that EOH is still on target with asset disposals could have given some investors comfort that there would be less risk regarding its balance sheet, said Mergence Investment portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa. “But we have seen this before, that they will try to reassure markets then something else happens and all these gains are lost again.”

EOH, whose debt load piled up between 2013 and 2017 due to the funding of a series of doomed investments, as well as governance flaws, said on Tuesday that it had reduced its borrowing by R500m to R3.2bn after selling assets and being more efficient with collecting debt.

CEO Stephen van Coller said debt collection has netted R250m, while, in addition, EOH had sold 15 assets so far, pocketing R750m.

“We’ve decided to move forward with more asset disposals through 2020 to raise R1bn,” Van Coller said.

The company has also said it will be pursuing charges against as many as 46 people, including employees, as a probe into irregular transactions nears completion.

A forensic report by ENSafrica, which was appointed by EOH, flagged “suspicious transactions” totalling R1.2bn from 2014-2017, but the amount has since been reduced to R935m.

“The clean-up they have been doing is a positive thing and is way to restore confidence,” said Takaendesa.

At 12.35pm, EOH’s share price was up 20.12% to R16.24, having earlier risen as much as 30.9%. EOH remains 47.31% down in the year to date.

With Mudiwa Gavaza

mjoo@businesslive.co.za
gerntezkyk@businesslive.co.za

