How SA's Black Friday founder Takealot gets ready for the big day As e-commerce becomes the norm, Takealot details just what it takes to get all aspects of its biggest selling day right

When Takealot sold R1m worth of goods on their first Black Friday in 2012, staff rang a bell in the warehouse in celebration. Six years on, the online retailer owned by Naspers sold R196m worth of goods on Black Friday and expects an 80% increase in 2019 as online buying becomes part of SA retail culture.

The retailer introduced Black Friday (November 29 in 2019) to SA in 2012 and it has become a double-edged sword because, although it brings surging profits and thousands of new customers, there are inevitable tech issues and the resultant bad publicity.