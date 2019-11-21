Black Friday madness can take you dangerously into the red

And just because something is being sold on Black Friday doesn’t make it a good deal, says Yanga Nozibele, investment associate at Cannon Asset Managers.

Mica Townsend, business development manager at 10X Investments, says Black Friday is not designed to save you money, but to get you to spend money that you otherwise wouldn’t. “People need to see the hype for what it is: an attempt to get you caught up in all the bright colours, the advertisements and the excitement to make you act on impulse to buy without giving you a chance to stop and think.”

Nozibele says to make sure you get the best out of Black Friday and not the other way around, you must thoroughly plan for the specials you are going for and determine how much you can actually afford.

Susan Steward from Budget Insurance says you need to manage your and your family’s expectations well before Black Friday and be realistic about what deals you can and cannot afford.

Naik suggests you start with an honest, financial health-check where you’re clear on what you have, owe and can afford as steps to protect your finances during the Black Friday frenzy. Steward adds that preparing weeks ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the first Monday after Black Friday where you can find more discounted deals online, will go a long way in helping you stay within your budget.

In your planning you can use platforms such as pricecheck.co.za or retailers’ online platforms to compare prices so that you don’t go in blind when you start shopping.

Naik advises you pay cash where possible instead of signing up for a new account or charging your purchase(s) to your credit card.

Rita Cool, certified financial planner at Alexander Forbes, says rather than blowing your hard-earned cash on Black Friday “specials”, you should seriously consider investing your spare cash or using it to pay off debt— instead of creating more. “If your debt is under control, save towards an emergency fund or invest in your future.”

The experts agree that Black Friday and Cyber Monday can offer you some financial relief through the discounts offered, but only if you are financially prepared or participate for the right reasons.