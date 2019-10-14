Adapt IT taking lessons from rivals on keeping state tenders clean
CEO says the company is focused on setting up the governance needed to run the public service business
14 October 2019 - 18:50
Listed technology group Adapt IT is improving its governance processes after allegations of tender irregularities have rocked some of its rivals.
The group says it is learning from the mistakes of other companies in the technology industry as it aims to grow its public-sector business.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.