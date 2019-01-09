Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adapt IT buys Australian education business

JSE-listed company acquires Melbourne-based Wisenet for R54m

09 January 2019 - 18:45 Nick Hedley
FOCUS Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala is on the prowl for growth opportunities. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
FOCUS Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala is on the prowl for growth opportunities. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

JSE-listed technology company Adapt IT says it will buy an education-focused business based in Australia for about R53.6m.

The company said on Wednesday it would buy Melbourne-based Wisenet Group for$5.2m, with the purchase price subject to earn-out adjustments over the next three years.

At the request of the sellers, the purchase price could change if Adapt IT or one of its subsidiaries listed in Australia. But Adapt IT said it had no plans to do so.

Wisenet, which operates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, provides proprietary software to vocational training institutions. Annuity-based revenues account for 90% of the company’s turnover.

Adapt IT said the deal will boost the growth of its education division and give it access to “key proprietary software, customers and markets in the Australian education sector”.

Wisenet CEO and co-founder Ben Hamilton will lead Adapt IT’s business development efforts in the Asia Pacific, the company said.

“We look forward to playing a meaningful role in Adapt IT’s revenue growth in Australasia,” Hamilton said. “I am excited about the cross-selling opportunities between our respective organisations and believe we will be able to unlock our synergies in the medium term.”

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala said the deal “furthers our ambition to be a leading software provider in our chosen sectors, in Africa and beyond”. He told Business Day in 2018  the group, which wants to nearly triple its annual revenues to R3bn by 2020, was looking for deals to help it get there.

Shabalala said the group could absorb targets that generated more than R500m in annual revenues.

"We’ve been … fortunate that our gearing is at around 40% and there’s still some room for us to gear the business further, but also, as a cash-generating business, we do have some excess cash," he said. "And most of the vendors we meet believe there’s value in the Adapt IT share, so we can always issue the share as currency [to fund a deal]."

Adapt IT provides software services to companies operating in the manufacturing, banking, energy and resources industries, as well as to higher education institutions.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Pursuit of growth pays off for Adapt IT

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Companies
11 months ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Adapt IT looks poised to grow in niche software market

It’s not just the high sales growth that makes Adapt IT attractive
Opinion
11 months ago

Adapt IT eyes state deals amid graft blitz

The direct attack on corruption will mean business is given on merit, says CEO Sbu Shabalala
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Owner of baby carrier company wants Woolworths to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Amdec makes progress on replicating Melrose Arch ...
Companies / Property
3.
Purple Group cuts Mark Barnes’s fee by more than ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tough first half for Avior Capital Markets
Companies / Financial Services
5.
‘Mick the Miner’ poised for another comeback
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Adapt IT's growing cash pile a boon as share drops
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Adapt IT buy-back adds fizz to share rally
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

CHRIS GILMOUR: Adapt IT looks poised to grow in niche software market
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.